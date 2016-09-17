Pagosa’s first Children’s Festival set for Sunday

- News
By Ursala Hudson
Special to The PREVIEW
On Sunday, Sept. 18, from 2 to 6 p.m., Bogey Q’s BBQ and Mini Golf will host the first Children’s Festival in Pagosa Springs.
Live performances and hands-on activities are scheduled to entertain the crowd all afternoon, while unlimited mini golf games and contests will be rolling out from beginning to end. This event has been crafted to entertain kids of all ages, from 1 to 101.
Tickets will be sold at the door for an affordable “whole family” price of only $25, or $10 general admission.
The performance lineup includes wholesome children’s songs, family rock ‘n’ roll, a puppet show and musical storytelling. Local businesses will be sponsoring several activity booths offering arts and crafts, science experiments, a dino-dig, face painting, henna, a photo booth and more. Children will have the opportunity to bring home numerous creations and keepsakes.
Several generous Pagosa and Durango businesses and organizations have donated a slew of family-friendly experience-based activities and various gift certificates for door prizes and a silent auction. Barbecue will be available for purchase throughout the afternoon and the cash bar will be open.
All proceeds from ticket sales and the silent auction will go towards the Pagosa Charter School Initiative (PCSI) and the opening of the Pagosa Peak Open School. PCSI is a nonprofit organization that has been working towards opening a public elementary charter school option in Pagosa Springs. It recently submitted their charter application to the local school district with hopes of opening the school to grades K-4 in the fall of 2017.
A complete performance itinerary and descriptions of the activity booths can be viewed online at www.pagosacharterschool.com. For more information, please call Ursala at 946-6204.
This is an event you will not want to miss, no matter your age. We hope to see you there.
