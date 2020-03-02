Pagosa’s Chantelle Jordan posts fastest time in Wolf Creek’s Mardi Gras Fun Race

By Melanie Allen

Special to The SUN

Wolf Creek Ski Area held its eighth Fun Race of the season on Sunday, Feb. 23, Mardi Gras weekend. There was a turnout of 18 racers to test their skills on the downhill. The fastest time of the day was 31.03 seconds, set by Pagosa Springs local Chantelle Jordan.

Rafe Halterman placed first in the Boys 3-5 with a time of 1:10.13.

In the Boys 9-11, Van Halterman placed first with a time of 41.68.

Jared Halterman placed first in the Men 36-40 with a time of 37.18.

In the Men 51-60, Joseph Jordan placed first with a time of 31.39.

Merick Halterman placed first in the Girls 6-8 with a time of 1:11.00.

In the Women 41-50, Chantelle Jordan placed first with a time of 31.03.

The next race at Wolf Creek is the Leap Day Fun Race, set for Feb. 29. The race is open to all ages and abilities levels, and is free with the purchase of a lift ticket. Racers can sign up at the Raven’s Nest building between 9:30 and 10:30 a.m. The race will be held between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. on the Charisma run.

Follow these topics: Sports, Top Stories, Winter Sports