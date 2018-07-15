Pagosa youth soccer fall registration underway

- News
By Dorman Diller
Special to The SUN
Pagosa Youth Soccer is beginning registration for the fall soccer season. Soccer players 8-15 years old or born in 2004-2010 are encouraged to sign up now to play on a fall Pagosa Ranger’s traveling team. The Ranger’s club has coed teams in the U-10, U-12, and U-15 age divisions. Team practices will begin in August with the first game in late August.
The registration fee is $160 and the registration deadline is July 20 with all paperwork and payment completed. Late registration will be accepted after July 20 provided there is space on a team, and the fee will be $185. Final deadline for registration is Aug. 10.
The fee covers league registration fees and insurance, team practice equipment, field rentals, coach pay, referees, tournament registration and an end-of-season party. Players purchase their uniforms for $75.50 which includes two jerseys with the team patch on them, shorts, socks and a bag with their number and team patch on it. Sliding scale fees are available by application until registration closes.
To register online, go to www.pagosasoccer.org or registration forms may be picked up at Toner Mountain Copiers at the top of Put Hill. For questions or further help, email info@pagoassoccer.org or call Stephanie at 769-2163. To find a list of scheduled summer practices, you may go to the website and attend one to learn more about the club. You may also join our Pagosa Youth Soccer Facebook group.
