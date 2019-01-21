Pagosa Youth Rangers Soccer registration begins

By Dorman Diller

Special to The SUN

The Pagosa Youth Rangers Soccer Club is beginning to put together co-ed teams for the 2019 spring soccer season. We will host an open gym for players and mandatory parent information meetings at the Ross Aragon Community Center on Saturday, Jan. 26.

Players born in 2007-2011 are invited to attend from 1-2 p.m. Players born in 2004-2006 are invited to attend from 2-3 p.m. Parents will meet as follows: U10 (birth years 2009, 2010, 2011) at 1:30 p.m.; U12 (birth years 2007, 2008) at 2 p.m.; U15 (birth years 2004, 2005, 2006 and not in high school) at 2:30 p.m.

Players are asked to wear non-marking shoes to play on the gym floor. Players will run through a practice session. Join us on Saturday to play and learn more about soccer and the club. If you cannot make the open gym/parent meeting, please call and let us know of your interest in joining the club for the spring. You can also visit our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/groups/pagosayouthsoccer.

Pagosa Youth Soccer is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that competes through Colorado Soccer Association with other teams from the Four Corners region. Teams practice twice a week beginning in March. Two games are usually played on Saturdays beginning at the end of March in the surrounding areas.

Practice, travel, fees and a uniform are required to join a team. A sliding fee schedule is available. Registration closes Feb. 2. For more information and to register, you may contact Stephanie at 769-2163 or go to www.pagosasoccer.org.

