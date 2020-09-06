Pagosa Women’s Golf Association plays club championship

By Lynne McCrudden

Pagosa Springs Women’s Golf Association

In spite of the COVID-19 virus, the Pagosa Springs Women’s Golf Association (PSWGA) had a great season of competitive golf. Our group was smaller than usual because some of our members decided not to leave their winter homes, but we also had new members join.

PSWGA plays Tuesday mornings from May to September. We are now doing casual play and teeing off at 9 a.m. If you are interested in joining us, please give the golf club a call and let them know you are interested in joining the group.

Our final competitive play day was a two-day club championship Aug. 25 and 27. We had 12 women participate with two flights.

The overall club champ with the lowest gross score was Kay Crumpton. This was Crumpton’s 15th win as our champ. The first low net winner in the first flight was Cherry O’Donnell and the second low net was Toosje Lamoreaux. In the second flight, the first low net was Sheila Manzanares and second low net was Kellie Gonzales. It was close competition and we congratulate all the women who participated.

The event ended with lunch, where winnings from the season were given to the players. Our most improved player was Kellie Gonzales, who lowered her handicap index during the season by 3.6 points, a real accomplishment.

If you are interested in more information about PSWGA, please contact Lynne McCrudden at 946-2517.