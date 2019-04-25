Pagosa woman reported as missing and endangered

By Warren Brown

Special to The SUN

Hunter Autumn Woods, 65, was reported as a missing, endangered person the evening of April 13.

Woods was last known to be driving a green 2002 Jeep Liberty, bearing Colorado plate YOC532, registered to Richard Woods.

Woods was driving from Archuleta County to Durango for a court appearance on Monday, April 8. Woods is reported to have a history of violent and suicidal tendencies and is known to carry weapons, according to her family.

Hunter Woods frequents Espanola, N.M.; Dulce, N.M.; and the national forest. Woods has a misdemeanor warrant out of Archuleta County for failure to appear.

Hunter Woods has blonde hair and green eyes, stands 5 foot, 4 inches tall and weighs 130 pounds.

There are no known suspicious circumstances surrounding her disappearance and she has been known to leave for days at a time without informing anyone, according to family.

Woods may be violent. If located, do not approach and contact the Archuleta County Consolidated Emergency Communication Center at 731-2160 or Archuleta County Sheriff’s Office Detective Monica Medina at 264-8430.

