‘Pagosa With a View’ Parade of Homes set for July 21

By Liz Alley
Special to The PREVIEW
Justice Ministries presents its inaugural “Pagosa With a View” Parade of Homes on July 21.
The home showing is from 1 to 5 p.m., and the party and winner will be announced from 5 to 6:30 p.m. Six homes in Pagosa Springs will be on the tour. A tour map will be provided.
Get out your map, hop in your car and meet some amazing homeowners who are opening their homes for us. That’s all it takes.
Why? Not everyone in Pagosa has access to essentials that we often take for granted like food, gas, utilities, housing, clothing, showers, prescriptions, transportation and other needs. Justice Ministries helps our local residents on a daily basis.
Justice Ministries needs your help. For a suggested donation of $45, many can be assisted to help get their lives back together.
Tickets can be purchased at the Pagosa Springs Area Chamber of Commerce or online at: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/justice-ministries-presents-pagosa-with-a-view-tickets-44756527980ets-44756527980&sa=D&sntz=1&usg=AFQjCNEWFeohVwDtA7lNdY48vtu31A-erg.
