Pagosa UUs looking back to move forward

By Dean Cerny
Special to The PREVIEW
Many Unitarian Universalist (UU) fellowships are founded by a few like-minded souls gathering together to form a community. They do so in order to share their lives with one another, to learn more about UU values and principles, and to create opportunities where common goals of social justice and global compassion can be pursued.
These small start-up communities are primarily led by members rather than professional ministers. At some point, many of these communities seek a more permanent spiritual leadership in the form of a minister or pastor. This past year the Pagosa Unitarian Universalist Fellowship (PUUF) chose to pursue a combination of lay-led and professional ministry.
This Sunday, June 17, at 10:30 a.m., PUUF will explore the results of their particular desire to seek ministerial leadership. Pastor Dean Cerny will comment on his vision for ministerial leadership followed by an open review of the value of ministerial spiritual leadership this past year. While this may seem a rather untraditional approach to spiritual leadership by other religious faiths, it is a uniquely rich tradition within the liberal religious traditions of America.
PUUF is a caring, inclusive fellowship dedicated to spiritual growth, justice and serving the needs of our larger community. As a welcoming congregation, we invite everyone to share in our faith community. We cherish diversity and foster a safe environment for all.
Check out our calendar of events at pagosauu.org. All of these events take place at Unit B-15 of the Greenbriar Plaza. From North Pagosa Boulevard, turn onto Park Avenue, then turn into the Greenbriar Plaza, drive to the east side of the parking lot and look for the Unitarian Universalist sign, facing north.
If you would like to schedule a private meeting with Cerny, or for further information, call 731-7900.
