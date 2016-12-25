- News
The Pagosa Uke Jam gave a Christmas concert to residents at the Pine Ridge Extended Care Facility on Sunday, Dec. 18. The residents and staff enjoyed the sing-along of some old, seasonal favorites and spiritual Christmas music. Members of the Pagosa ukulele ensemble, from left to right, are Joan Rodger, Maureen Margiotta, Teddy Finney, Jim Santee, Lois Dacus and, kneeling, G. Margiotta.
