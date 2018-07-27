Pagosa Springs Women’s Golf Association

Members of the Pagosa Springs Women’s Golf Association (PSWGA) honored Benny Lohman, standing center with flowers, at their regular Tuesday golf playday on July 24, two days before Lohman’s 99th birthday (today, Thursday, July 26). Lohman is a lifetime member of the PSWGA and has been a role model for Pagosa women golfers for decades. She was a medal winner in several Senior Olympics and still is active in water aerobics and Veterans for Veterans of Archuleta County, having been a Navy recruiter. Her advice for others who want to remain as active and healthy as she is: “Don’t quit too soon. Even in your late 90s, life isn’t over if you stay involved.” All three of her sons — Chuck from Florida, Ric from California and Chip from Virginia — are here this week to celebrate with their mother. Lohman has lived in Pagosa for more than 30 years with Sandy, her husband of 65 years, who passed away in December 2013.

