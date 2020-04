Pagosa Springs Town Council election results

As of 8:48 p.m. this evening, all of the ballots have been tallied and the unofficial results are in for the 2020 Pagosa Springs Town Council election. The three people elected to seats on town council are Shari Pierce, Mat deGraaf and Rory Burnett.

The tally is as follows:

Shari Pierce 215 votes

Mat deGraaf 188 votes

Rory Burnett 139 votes

Julian Caler 114 votes

Bill Hudson 94 votes

