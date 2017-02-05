Pagosa Springs to host Ride the Rockies bike tour

This year, Pagosa Country will again host one of the largest, most prominent bike tours in Colorado — The Denver Post Ride The Rockies tour.

Pagosa hosted Ride The Rockies three times before, in 2005, 2010 and 2013. A total 2,000 cyclists participate in the ride each year. Ride The Rockies is a noncompetitive event, and riders are encouraged to ride at their own pace. Riders on past Ride The Rockies tours have varied in age from 7 to 85 years old and have represented all 50 states and 18 foreign countries.

The riders leave Alamosa on June 11 for a 93-mile trek to Pagosa Springs, including a climb over Wolf Creek Pass (10,850 in feet elevation).

Cyclists ride into Pagosa Springs on June 11. In Pagosa, they will be met with the community’s well-known hospitality and a variety of amenities and events that are also open to residents and visitors.

The Ride benefits community nonprofits by encouraging them to host parties in the community and offer food to cyclists as a way to boost their fund-raising efforts. As a result, there is plenty of activity packed into a short period of time.

Additionally, a $5,000 grant from The Denver Post Community Foundation will make its way to a community non-profit organization. Foundation funding comes from proceeds from Ride The Rockies. All funds raised through the ride and associated events, such as an auction open to the riders, are returned directly to Colorado nonprofits.

