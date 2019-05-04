Pagosa Springs Student Art Show set for May 8

By Jenna Gannon, Julie Ogier and Kelly Lewis

Special to The PREVIEW

We are thrilled to announce the launch of the Pagosa Springs Student Art Show, an event to celebrate K-12 student art in Pagosa Springs. This art show aims to bring the community together around art and celebrate the hard work of our student artists.

The show will take place Wednesday, May 8, from 5 to 7 p.m. in the Pagosa Springs High School commons area. Artwork will be on display until Wednesday, May 15.

The show will be juried, with jurors Kathleen Steventon, Janet Ford, the Pagosa Springs Arts Council and Superintendent Linda Reed.

This year’s awards will include: Archuleta County School District Purchase Awards at the Elementary, Middle and High School level; Pagosa Springs Arts Council Purchase Awards at the elementary, middle and high school levels; Best Craftmanship; Most Creative; Best Storytelling; Jurors Favorite; and Best in Show.

Light appetizers will be provided and student music will be performed.

Please come join us in celebrating the talented artists of Archuleta School District.

