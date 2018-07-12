- News
Scene … at the Pagosa Springs Rotary Club’s annual Fourth of July parade. As usual, the parade was a huge draw for locals and tourists alike, who lined U.S. 160 through downtown Pagosa Springs to see the floats, which varied from retired military personnel to youth organizations, service organizations, class reunions, businesses, political candidates and more.
