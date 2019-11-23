Pagosa Springs Rotary Club dictionaries

Receiving dictionaries from the Pagosa Springs Rotary Club is an exciting annual rite of passage for third-graders at Pagosa Springs Elementary School. Dictionaries were doled out last week by Rotarians who then worked with the students and teachers to check out all the features of the dictionaries (from normal listings to maps, flags and presidents) and practice using the new books.

