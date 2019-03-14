Pagosa Springs resident killed in accident near Fairplay

By John Finefrock

Staff Writer

Santiago Villalobos, a 21-year-old Pagosa Springs resident, was killed in a crash along U.S. 285 Friday morning, according to a press release from the Colorado State Patrol (CSP).

