Pagosa Springs resident killed in accident near Fairplay

By John Finefrock
Staff Writer
Santiago Villalobos, a 21-year-old Pagosa Springs resident, was killed in a crash along U.S. 285 Friday morning, according to a press release from the Colorado State Patrol (CSP).
The full version of this story is available in the print edition and e-edition of the Pagosa Springs SUN. Subscribe today by calling (970)264-2100 or click here.
