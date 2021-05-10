Pagosa Springs Photography Club to meet May 12

By Gregg Heid

Pagosa Springs Photography Club

The next meeting of the Pagosa Springs Photography Club will be held on May 12 at 6:30 p.m. via Zoom video conference.

The program will feature Doug Coombs, who will present “Lightroom Catalog QuickStart.” Coombs is a co-founder of the Los Alamos Adobe Users Group in New Mexico, a former chair of the Los Alamos Photography Club and a member of the Pagosa Springs Photography Club.

Not only does Adobe Lightroom Classic provide an excellent PC- and Mac-based post-processing tool for digital photography, it also provides a superb cataloging system to aid in post-processing and to organize images. In this talk, Coombs will mention the various versions of Lightroom, but specifically discuss Lightroom Classic. He will show where the catalog and its images are stored on a PC, discuss some cataloging strategies and fundamental catalog settings. He will briefly show some organizational techniques he finds useful, how the catalog is a tightly coupled partner with Adobe Photoshop and briefly discuss his backup strategy. The presentation will be made available to club members and will contain many useful links to topics that users new to Lightroom may have not yet discovered.

Club members will receive an email with the Zoom link. Others who are interested in watching may contact Andy Butler at abutler@mac.com for the link.

Stay tuned for information on outdoor photo field trips coming in the near future.

The Pagosa Springs Photography Club promotes educational, social and fun interactions between all who enjoy making and viewing great photography. The club sponsors educational programs and outings to help photographers hone their skills. Membership is just $25 per calendar year for individuals and $35 for families. Nonmembers are invited to attend a meeting to learn more about the club. For membership information, visit our website at https://pagosaspringsphotoclub.org/about/.