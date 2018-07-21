Pagosa Springs Photography Club announces contest

- News
- Obituaries
- Opinion
- Sports
- Outdoors
- Arts & Entertainment
- Lifestyle
- Photo and Video
By Gregg Heid
Special to The PREVIEW
The Pagosa Springs Photography Club (PSPC) is pleased to announce its 2018 Digital Photo Contest. The contest is open to all current members of the club.
Images may be submitted as digital files. There will be three categories: Landscape, People and Nature, and two images may be submitted per category (up to six total) for a flat fee of $10.
Winners will receive cash prizes of $25 for first, $15 for second and $10 for third place, plus a $40 grand prize. Submissions are due by Aug. 1 and will be judged by two independent professional photographers. Awards will be presented at the PSPC awards party, which will be held on Sept. 12 at 6 p.m. at the PLPOA Clubhouse, 230 Port Ave. All entries will be displayed at the awards party.
For contest guidelines and the entry form, go to https://pagosaspringsphotoclub.org/2018/06/24/announcing-2018-digital-photo-contest/. The guidelines and entry form have instructions on how and where to submit your files.
If you are not currently a PSPC member, you may join or renew when submitting your images. A membership form can be downloaded at: https://pagosaphotoclub.files.wordpress.com/2018/02/memberappliciation18.pdf.
Our goal with this contest is not only to recognize members for their talent, but also to encourage everyone to share their best work with the rest of the group. So, pick your images and send them in.
If you have questions or concerns, please contact our president, Andy Butler, at (512) 581-1470 or visit our website, pagosaspringsphotoclub.org.
Follow these topics: Arts & Entertainment, Clubs, Lifestyle, Photography, Top Stories, Updates