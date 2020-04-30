Pagosa Springs Parks and Recreation groundbreaking ceremony

SUN photo/John Finefrock

Pagosa Springs Parks and Recreation Director Darren Lewis, architect Brad Ash, Town Manager Andrea Phillips, Public Works Director Martin Schmidt, and town council members Madeline Bergon and Matt DeGuise throw dirt in the air during the groundbreaking ceremony for the town’s new maintenance facility as construction and town staff look on.

