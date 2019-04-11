Pagosa Springs Middle School third-quarter honor roll announced

By Anjelica Gallegos

Special to The SUN

The following fifth-grade students made honor roll with a 3.5 to 3.99 GPA: Raven Allen, Leah Blackman, Terriana Cage, Jacob Castaneda, Kylie Chavez, Viridiana Cortez-Pina, Milo Deitemeyer, Charity Domingo, Faith Domingo, Hope Domingo, Benjamin Dozier, Cristal Echavarria, Matthew Happ, Xavior Haynie, Ryann Heilhecker, Karina Hernandez, Alia Hibbert, Luke Kinsley, Hayden Peterson, Vander Quinn, Heidy Renteria, Natalie Talley, Aidan Vega, Brady Ziminsky and Zachery Zuchero.

