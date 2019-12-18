Pagosa Springs Middle School Honor Band

- News
Eleven Pagosa Springs Middle School students have been selected as members of either the San Luis Valley Music Educators Association Honor Band or the Fort Lewis Honor Band. They will represent the middle school in upcoming concerts featuring musicians from many Colorado schools. Pictured are (left to right): Dennis Kholostov, John Cloward, Anne-Marie Uhrenbacher, Ariel Slead, Brooke Huddleston, Naomi Grimes, Grayson Capistrant, Isabel Galloway, Elijah Castro and Gracelyn Kiker. Not pictured is Neena Gutierrez.
