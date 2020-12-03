Pagosa Springs Medical Center’s net income on par with budget through October

- News
By Randi Pierce
Staff Writer
Pagosa Springs Medical Center’s net income was on par with budget at the end of October despite the facility having a net loss of $392,680 on the month, according to a report given by Chief Financial Officer Chelle Keplinger on Nov. 17.
