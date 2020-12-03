Pagosa Springs Medical Center’s net income on par with budget through October

By Randi Pierce

Staff Writer

Pagosa Springs Medical Center’s net income was on par with budget at the end of October despite the facility having a net loss of $392,680 on the month, according to a report given by Chief Financial Officer Chelle Keplinger on Nov. 17.

The full version of this story is available in the print edition and e-edition of the Pagosa Springs SUN. Subscribe today by calling (970)264-2100 or click here.