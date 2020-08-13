Pagosa Springs Medical Center to offer drive-thru COVID-19 testing on Aug. 13

- News
By Ann Bruzzese
Pagosa Springs Medical Center
Pagosa Springs Medical Center (PSMC) will be offering drive-thru COVID-19 testing on Thursday, Aug. 13, from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
PSMC is offering this drive-thru testing for patient convenience. Drive-thru testing is open to symptomatic and asymptomatic persons who meet the criteria listed below:
• Any person who has COVID-19 symptoms; or
• Any person who has been notified of exposure by San Juan Basin Public Health (SJBPH) or another public health agency; or
• Any person experiencing homelessness; or
• Any person employed at a workplace being monitored by public health; or
• Any person who is a resident (year-round or part time) and is either (1) an employee in a high-risk work setting (example: first responders, detention facilities), or (2) an employee or resident of a long-term residential facility (example: Pine Ridge, Bee Hive).
Key information for the Aug. 13 drive-thru testing:
• An appointment is required in order to manage traffic and distancing; please call Pagosa Springs Medical Center at 731-3700 to schedule an appointment. The number of appointments is limited.
• No referral or doctor order is needed.
• Drive-thru testing is free of charge.
• Drive-thru testing will take place at PSMC at 95 S. Pagosa Blvd.
Support is being provided by SJBPH and the Archuleta County Sheriff’s Office for this drive-thru testing.