Pagosa Springs Medical Center to offer drive-thru COVID-19 testing on Aug. 13

By Ann Bruzzese

Pagosa Springs Medical Center

Pagosa Springs Medical Center (PSMC) will be offering drive-thru COVID-19 testing on Thursday, Aug. 13, from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

PSMC is offering this drive-thru testing for patient convenience. Drive-thru testing is open to symptomatic and asymptomatic persons who meet the criteria listed below:

• Any person who has COVID-19 symptoms; or

• Any person who has been notified of exposure by San Juan Basin Public Health (SJBPH) or another public health agency; or

• Any person experiencing homelessness; or

• Any person employed at a workplace being monitored by public health; or

• Any person who is a resident (year-round or part time) and is either (1) an employee in a high-risk work setting (example: first responders, detention facilities), or (2) an employee or resident of a long-term residential facility (example: Pine Ridge, Bee Hive).

Key information for the Aug. 13 drive-thru testing:

• An appointment is required in order to manage traffic and distancing; please call Pagosa Springs Medical Center at 731-3700 to schedule an appointment. The number of appointments is limited.

• No referral or doctor order is needed.

• Drive-thru testing is free of charge.

• Drive-thru testing will take place at PSMC at 95 S. Pagosa Blvd.

Support is being provided by SJBPH and the Archuleta County Sheriff’s Office for this drive-thru testing.