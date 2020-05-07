Pagosa Springs Medical Center sees ‘significant loss’ in revenue due to COVID-19

By Randi Pierce

Staff Writer

Following a strong start to the year, Pagosa Springs Medical Center (PSMC) suffered a “significant loss” in revenue in March due to the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a report given to the district’s board of directors on April 28.

The full version of this story is available in the print edition and e-edition of the Pagosa Springs SUN. Subscribe today by calling (970)264-2100 or click here.

Follow these topics: Business, COVID-19, Medical, News, Top Stories