Pagosa Springs Medical Center meeting

Pagosa Springs Medical Center hosts a meeting with regional governmental entities to support community-wide preparation to address COVID-19 on March 12. Attendees contributed to a community preparedness discussion including controls or closures that would help the community stay well and minimize a spike in cases that could exhaust the available hospital care in southwest Colorado.

This story was posted on March 19, 2020.