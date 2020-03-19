Pagosa Springs Medical Center meeting

- News
Pagosa Springs Medical Center hosts a meeting with regional governmental entities to support community-wide preparation to address COVID-19 on March 12. Attendees contributed to a community preparedness discussion including controls or closures that would help the community stay well and minimize a spike in cases that could exhaust the available hospital care in southwest Colorado.
