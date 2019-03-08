Pagosa Springs man killed in U.S. 285 crash Friday morning

According to a report from KKTV, an unidentified 21-year-old Pagosa Springs man was killed in a crash along U.S. 285 Friday morning.

According to the Colorado Springs TV station, Colorado State Patrol reported that the crash happened about seven miles north of Fairplay at about 8:30 a.m. According to investigators, a black 2002 Dodge truck was traveling southbound on U.S. 285 and lost control on an icy road. A 2019 White Ram 1500 was traveling northbound on the highway and the two vehicles collided.

The report reads, “A 21-year-old man from Pagosa Springs was driving the 2002 Dodge. He was wearing a seatbelt, but died on scene.

“Michael Castellano, a 34-year-old man from Dallas, was driving the 2019 Ram 1500. Castellano and his passenger were taken to a hospital in Lakewood. Their conditions were not released.”

The report states that the driver who died had not been publicly identified when the article was last updated and that the crash remains under investigation.

