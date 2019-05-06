Pagosa Springs High School students rack up awards at IML art show

By Jenna Gannon

Special to The PREVIEW

On Thursday, April 25, the Pagosa Springs High School Art Department attended the Intermountain League Regional Art Show in Cortez.

We took 77 works of art and competed against five other schools. The students did amazing. Please congratulate these students when you see them.

All of the artwork that was taken to the show will be on display in the art hallway next week. All the award winners will go on to participate in our new art show, the Pagosa Springs Student Art Show, on May 8 from 5 to 7 p.m. in the high school commons area. Awards will be given in five categories and there will be six purchase awards made that evening. All schools, K-12, will be in participation. Mark your calendars; we would love to have you stop by.

We had two students win Judge’s Choice awards: Grace Thompson, Judge’s Choice Advanced 2-D; and Elise Yeager, Judge’s Choice Beginner 2-D.

Awards

3-D: Megan Greenly, Metal Art Beginner, third Place; Ameillia Davis, Metal Art Beginner, honorable mention; Nick Voelker, Special Talents Advanced, second and third place; Cerenity Keating, Sculpture Beginner, honorable mention; Kristina Moore, Sculpture Advanced, third place; Edgar Arellano, Sculpture Beginner, third place; Marie Wright, Sculpture Beginner, first place; Samuel Castaneda, Sculpture Beginner, honorable mention.

Collaborative Installation: Sculpture Beginner, first place, Kylie Keuning, Zoie Condrey, Alex Ciszek, Brandon Watson, Yonder Breedlove, Ebanie Wilkins, Sophie Heidelmeier, Sebastian Bancesco and two students to be named at a later date.

2-D: Wright, Drawing Ink Beginner, first place; Wright, Painting Beginner, second place; Wright, Drawing Ink Beginner, second place; Madeline Stewart, Photography Color, third place; Stewart, Watercolor Beginner, second place; Celia Taylor, Drawing Ink Advanced, second place; Ivory Carpenter, Paper Collage Beginner, third place; Zoie Condrey, Surrealism Advanced, first place; Condrey, Surrealism Beginner, first Place; Nicole Bartz, Watercolor Beginner, honorable mention; Bartz, Drawing Monochromatic Beginner, first place; Bartz, Drawing Color Beginner, second place; Yeager, Drawing Monochromatic Beginner, first place; Yeager, Mixed Media Beginner, honorable mention; Simon Mitchell, Mixed Media Advanced, honorable mention; Simon Mitchel, Watercolor Advanced, honorable mention; Smudge Plate, Drawing Color Advanced, first place; Greenly, Mixed Media Beginner, second place; Stella Schuchart, Printmaking Advanced, first and second place; Anneka Slead, Watercolor Beginner, first place; Gracie Horras, Paper Collage Beginner, first place; Joel Munoz, Special Talents Beginner, honorable mention; Thompson, Scratchboard Advanced, second place; Thompson, Metal Art Advanced, first place; Megan Foster, Scratchboard Beginner, honorable mention; Ashley Hernandez, Paper Collage Beginner, second place; Nina Smith, Paper Collage Beginner, honorable mention; Tyler Inez, Drawing Monochromatic Advanced, second place; Nicole Echavarria, Drawing Color Beginner, honorable mention; Michael Wedemeyer, Drawing Color Beginner, second place; Kristina Moore, Painting Advanced, first place; Tiarra Downing, Surrealism Beginner, third place; Braxton Goudie, Mixed Media Beginner, honorable mention; Jayden Rodina, Watercolor Advanced, third Place; and Sebastian Bancesco, Drawing Ink Advanced, honorable mention.

