Coming off of the team’s first league championship in 10 years, multiple Pagosa Springs High School Pirate football players put a bow on their season with all-conference honors. Pictured, from left to right, are Paden Bailey, Mitch Lewis, Grant Aucoin, Tay Barker, Skyler Hill, Dustin Clark and Wil Aucoin, all who received all conference awards. Not pictured is Justin Baxstrom, who also received all-conference honors.
A slew of Pagosa Springs High School Pirate football players earned honorable mention all-conference honors for their work on the field during the 2019 season, one in which featured a league championship and postseason appearance. Pictured, from left to right, are Tyler Bowdridge, Nolan Kay, Caleb Laverty, Kaden McKee, Evan Raymond, Eric Huddleston and Noah Blackbird, who all earned honorable mention selections.
