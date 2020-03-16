Pagosa Springs High School Debate Team

Ariel Slead, Nick Slead and Ruth Ann Morehouse show off the awards they received at the Big Question debate. On Friday, March 6, the Pagosa Springs High School Debate Team held its third annual celebration of National Speech and Debate Education Day at the Ruby M. Sisson Memorial Library. It consisted of debate instruction and rounds of debate which concluded our final Big Question tournament this year. The resolution debated by the middle and high school students was both the affirmative and the negative of “Objective Morality Exists.” Students developed and articulated arguments to support both the pro and con side of the resolution and enjoyed time with their friends developing their listening, thinking and speaking skills.

