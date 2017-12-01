Pagosa Springs gives 1,962 boxes to Operation Christmas Child

By Linda George

Special to The PREVIEW

Children around the world will experience the joy of knowing that Pagosa Springs really cares about them this Christmas.

Over 20 business and church groups gave generously Nov. 13-20 at our local drop-off center under the direction of Linda George, our new Operation Christmas Child coordinator. Every single group that participated in the world’s largest Christmas project surpassed last year’s giving.

Together, our town will make a difference in the hearts and lives of 1,962 children around the world.

