Pagosa Springs Girls Choir’s annual ‘Over the Rainbow’ fundraiser set

By Linda Parker

Special to The PREVIEW

Friday the 13th. Yikes. Many superstitious folks shy away from attempting many activities on this traditional day of bad luck, but for the Pagosa Springs Girls Choir, it’s going to be an exceptional day with an exciting evening event.

On Friday, March 13, the Girls Choir will host its annual fundraiser, “Over the Rainbow.”

This year, the event will offer several changes, the first of which will be a change of venue.

The Pagosa Lakes Property Owners Association (PLPOA) Clubhouse will house our event, which will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. Doors will open at 5 p.m., when event-goers can peruse our annual silent auction. A delicious dinner will be served at 6 p.m.

We will forgo our dance this year, but none will be disappointed as the Girls Choir will present a special concert for the entertainment of our guests. Our evening will close at 8 p.m., giving attendees plenty of time to travel home safely.

Although some differences will be noticed, guests who make their way through the doors of the PLPOA Clubhouse on this special Friday will once again find themselves transported “Over the Rainbow” — a place where a love of music and song, and the help of a supportive community give the members of the Girls Choir opportunities to realize that the dreams they dare to dream really can come true.

Another “newbie” this year will be the offering of Candy Cubes. Rocky Mountain Chocolate candy bars will be for purchase in cubes of six bars. Each cube will hold a special prize, valued from $5 to $50. Even without an additional treasure, the candy bars are a prize in themselves.

Our silent auction will beckon with dazzling, must-have offerings generously donated by local artists and businesses. This year’s offerings include baskets galore, gifts for moms-to-be, house warmings, concert tickets, family outings; the list goes on and on. There will be a scrumptious dinner of lasagna or fettuccine (regular or gluten-free), salad, tempting bread sticks and dessert. A cash bar of beer, wine and sodas will be available all evening.

The choir members, under the direction of Linda Parker and accompanied by Lauren Highsmith, will join the fun with a performance to thank the audience for their attendance and support.

“Over the Rainbow” tickets for this unique evening are $25 per person. They are available for purchase from Goodman’s Department Store, Made in Colorado Shoppe and from any member of the Girls Choir. Tables of eight may also be reserved at no additional charge. For additional information regarding the event or tickets, call Parker at 264-1434 or send an email to singpagosa@gmail.com.

Proceeds from Girls Choir fundraisers are used to help provide scholarships and educational enrichment opportunities for choir members, and to help with the organization’s operating costs.

Follow these topics: Arts & Entertainment, Concert, Fund Raiser, Lifestyle, Music, Top Stories