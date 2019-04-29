Pagosa Springs Girls Choir spring concert date set

By Linda Parker

Special to The PREVIEW

The Pagosa Springs Girls Choir (PSGC) will complete another stellar year of singing with the presentation of its spring concert on Thursday, May 9, at 7 p.m. at the Community United Methodist Church.

This year’s theme, “An Evening with Friends” will feature a variety of music, songs that speak of home, family and friends. In addition, the choir will host a performance of the women’s chorus, Sisters in Song, who will not only perform its own selections, but will also sing a combined number with the PSGC. Additionally, Allora Leonard and Gus Palma, Pagosa favorites, will perform as featured soloists.

“Having the Sisters in Song perform with the girls exemplifies the phrase that music is a lifelong skill,” said PSGC Director Linda Parker. “While Pagosa is full of exceptional, professional musicians, many performers have another career, but they continue to enjoy music and performing. It is such a great opportunity for the girls to see this as a reality so that they, too, may continue to sing and perform throughout their life. Also, by singing a combined song with the Sisters, the girls will learn to blend their voices and to interact with other musicians. With the women’s chorus sharing the stage, the girls will gain another perspective on the importance of music in a person’s life.

“We hope that Pagosa will join us for this wonderful musical mix of impressive talent from our own community. We are so grateful for the support from these gifted musicians as well as the support and love for the Pagosa Springs Girls Choir from the Pagosa Springs community itself.”

Admission to the PSGC spring concert is free. Donations that support the choir’s educational and music programs are, as always, gratefully accepted. For additional information about the concert, call Parker at 264-1434 or email singpagosa@gmail.com.

