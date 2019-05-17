Pagosa Springs Girls Choir registration event set for May 20

By Linda Parker

Special to The PREVIEW

Registration and a welcome party for girls interested in being a member of the Pagosa Springs Girls Choir for the 2019-2020 school year will be held this Monday, May 20, in the Pagosa Springs Middle School choir room, 309 Lewis St., from 4 to 5 p.m.

The choir is open to young ladies who will be in grades five through eight during the upcoming school year, whether they are enrolled in public school, are home-schooled or are enrolled in online educational programs.

When asked what the choir means to her, Naomi Grines, a second-year choir member, said, “This choir is like my family. I have met so many friends by being in the choir. When I’m having a bad day, they are here for me.”

PSGC Director Linda Parker stated, “I hope the girls in Pagosa will join this distinguished group and take advantage of all it has to offer. We look forward to and are excited about welcoming into the choir girls who love to sing and want to further their music education. Current choir members will be on hand to help our new members feel right at home. We want this to be a fun afternoon for our new girls.”

Once enrolled, members are exposed to vocal training experience like none other offered in our community. Private vocal coaching is offered as part of their tuition charge, as well as the option of participating in the annual summer educational trip. Both opportunities are funded through our fundraising efforts and the generosity of the Pagosa community.

In the summer of 2014, the choir traveled to Santa Fe, N.M., to learn about opera, improvisation and the artwork and style of Georgia O’Keeffe. The following year, the choir traveled to the Dallas/Fort Worth area to see professional stage productions of “Annie” and “Cinderella,” to learn about professional musical theater and to visit a variety of museums to learn about the history and art of the region. July 2016 took the girls to Vail, Colo., where they attended a performance of the New York Philharmonic Orchestra. Last summer, the girls visited Salt Lake City, Utah, and heard the Mormon Tabernacle Choir. The girls celebrated their fifth year of existence with an unparalleled trip to New York City last August to experience world-class performances firsthand.

“These kinds of experiences open up the entire world to these girls and give them broader musical and artistic experiences than they can find in their hometown,” Parker said. “It is my hope that through all of their choir experiences, whether they are local or distant, the girls will see the opportunities and possibilities that are within their reach if they know such things exist.”

Parker encourages all interested girls to take advantage of this unique opportunity and to join the choir. New members need an information packet. Elementary students were given a packet, but middle school girls can obtain one from the school office. Packets are also available by calling Parker at 264-1434, emailing her at singpagosa@gmail.com or by visiting the Pagosa Springs Girls Choir website at www.singpagosa.org.

Because Pagosa Springs Girls Choir is a nonprofit, there is a tuition charge for the girls. We offer payment plans and scholarships are available so that no girl is turned away because of financial limitations. All pertinent information is in the packet along with an information form. Each girl should bring their filled-out information form and a $10 registration fee on Monday, May 20.

Come join this exciting group. We’ll see you on Monday.

