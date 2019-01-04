Pagosa Springs Girls Choir invites community to ‘Keep Pagosa Warm’

By Linda Parker

Special to The PREVIEW

The Pagosa Springs Girls Choir will be participating in its second annual “Keep Pagosa Warm” event to help those in need stay warm during the cold winter months.

On Monday, Jan. 7, at 4:45 p.m., the members of the Girls Choir will take warm scarves and tie them to the fence located directly across U.S. 160 from Pagosa Springs Middle School. Each scarf will have a note attached to encourage those who need a warm scarf to take it with them with the girls’ best wishes.

The note will read, “I am not lost. If you are cold, take me with you and I will keep you warm,” and will state it is from the Girls Choir.

The Girls Choir is inviting the community to join in this event. Simply bring a warm scarf to the location on Jan. 7 and tie your scarf with the others.

“This is a great opportunity to teach the girls about giving while helping our brothers and sisters in need,” said Girls Choir Director Linda Parker. “This community has been so good to the choir and generous in their giving, we want to give back to the community.

The idea originally came from an article Parker saw on Facebook.

“Everyone knows that Facebook is the authority on everything. In this case, I thought it was a great idea, simple to do and a valuable lesson to teach our girls about supporting their community,” said Parker. “We’re hoping that others will join us and cover the entire fence with warm scarves. We want scarves in good condition, new or gently used. Everyone has clothing that they don’t wear or need any more that can be utilized by others. It’s already been cold this season and nothing feels as good as a warm snuggly scarf when the sun goes down and the temperature starts to dip.”

Please mark Monday, Jan. 7, on your calendar. We’ll see you at the fence directly across from the middle school at 4:45 p.m. and we’ll “Keep Pagosa Warm.”

