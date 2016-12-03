Pagosa Springs Girls Choir holiday concert Tuesday evening

- News
By Linda Parker
Special to The PREVIEW
Next Tuesday evening, the Pagosa community is in for a wonderful holiday treat as the Pagosa Springs Girls Choir (PSGC) will be performing its holiday concert, “Sing with the Angels.”
The concert is scheduled for 7 p.m. at the Community United Methodist Church.
Presenting traditional as well as lesser-known Christmas music, the PSGC will be joined by Darcy DeGuise and Jeanette Hill, featured soloists. These two amazing sopranos will sing solo selections alone as well as a combined piece with the Girls Choir. Also assisting the choir will be members of the Quodlibet Handbell Choir and violinist Heidi Tanner.
The PSGC will be offering Rocky Mountain Chocolate bars for sale, singly and as part of a stocking stuffer. The CD Christmas album, “Christmas in My Hometown,” which features the PSGC, will also be available for purchase.
This concert is a “must-see” for Pagosans to hear the beautiful singing of these young musicians. Join us Tuesday night for “Sing with the Angels” at Community United Methodist Church beginning at 7 p.m. Admission is free, but your donations will be gratefully accepted.
