Pagosa Springs Girls Choir holiday concert set for Dec. 7

By Linda Parker
Special to The PREVIEW
Some words bring a picture to mind as soon as they are heard. “Jingle” happens to be a word that to many means “Christmas,” “holidays,” “bells” and even “sleigh rides.”
The Pagosa Springs Girls Choir (PSGC) will be in concert presenting “Jingle All the Way” on Dec. 7 at 7 p.m. The concert will be held at the Community United Methodist Church and will include many audience holiday favorites.
Along with the PSGC, the concert will feature Rachel Hellwege-Vaughan as the featured soloist. Hellwege-Vaughan is a well-known soprano in Pagosa Springs who will bring a smile to concert-goers on Dec. 7.
The PSGC is an auditioned choir of girls from grades five through eight. While most of the girls attend public school, some of the singers are home-schooled.
The choir is in its fifth year of existence and PSGC Director Linda Parker said, “It is thrilling to watch these girls grow and to perform. There are many very talented young artists in Pagosa who need an opportunity to perform and we appreciate how this community has been so supportive of their efforts. The girls have worked very hard in preparing their holiday music and they are eager to wow their Pagosa audience again this year.”
Listeners are in for a treat when they hear these talented young ladies perform. Please make plans now to come “jingle” with the Girls Choir on Dec. 7. Admission to the concert is free, but donations will be gratefully accepted.
