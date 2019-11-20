Pagosa Springs Girls Choir holiday concert set for Dec. 5

By Linda Parker

Special to The PREVIEW

As the holiday season approaches, the movie channels flood the airways with favorite Christmas movies. To mention a few, “It’s a Wonderful Life,” “The Christmas Carol,” “Holiday Inn” and “Rudolph, the Red-Nosed Reindeer” come into our homes to make the season bright. Each of us has our favorites and most of us can at least hum the title song.

This year, you won’t have to go far to hear your favorite song from some of the best-loved holiday movies. The Pagosa Springs Girls Choir (PSGC) will present “Christmas at the Movies” on Dec. 5 at 7 p.m. The annual performance will be held at the Community United Methodist Church (CUMC) and will include many audience favorites that fill our hearts with joy and love.

Along with the PSGC, the concert will feature Beth Filliowich as the featured soloist. Filliowich is well-known at CUMC, giving of her time and talent frequently. A stellar soprano, Filliowich has also chosen some beautiful music from movies that will delight the audience.

The PSGC is a community choir of girls from grades five through eight. While most of the girls attend public school, some of the singers are home-schooled. The choir is in its seventh year of existence after a stellar six years in this community.

PSGC director Linda Parker said, “It has been thrilling to watch these girls and this organization grow and to have the community support us in such splendid ways. There are many very talented young artists in Pagosa who need an opportunity to perform and we appreciate how this community has been so supportive of their efforts. The girls have worked very hard in preparing their holiday music and they are eager to wow their Pagosa audience again this year. Our numbers are small this year, but we are great on sound and musicianship.”

Listeners are in for a treat when they hear these talented young ladies perform. Please make plans now to come see and hear some of the best that Pagosa has to offer for the holiday season. We hope you’ll join the Girls Choir on Dec. 5. Admission to the concert is free, but donations will be gratefully accepted.

