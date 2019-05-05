Pagosa Springs Girls Choir concert to feature Allora Leonard and Gustavo Palma

By Linda Parker

Special to The PREVIEW

The Pagosa Springs Girls Choir and the Sisters in Song are once again ready to wow their audience at their annual spring concert, “An Evening with Friends,” on Thursday, May 9, at 7 p.m. at the Community United Methodist Church.

Sharing the stage with the choirs will be Pagosa Springs’ own Allora Leonard and Gustavo Palma. These two young artists will treat concert goers to both composed and original music.

Leonard is a 14-year-old cowgirl originally from the rolling hills in south Texas. However, she is glad to call Pagosa Springs her new home. Leonard is honored to be singing with the Pagosa Springs Girls Choir after watching their stunning performance at the Tim Sullivan Foundation, where Leonard was the winner of the singing competition. She would love to see you this upcoming October in New York City, where she will be performing at Lincoln Center. You might also recognize her from singing with the high school’s Americana Project and after playing the lead role of Rusty in “Footloose.” Leonard is very excited to be part of this concert.

Palma is a Pagosa Springs High School graduate and is currently attending Fort Lewis College in Durango. Palma is a theatre major with a minor in vocal performance. Last year, he received the Robert Frost Award from the Sullivan Foundation and performed last October as part of “Jazz at Lincoln Center” in New York City. Palma has been acting and singing since his freshman year of high school and, today, he is a junior in college. He has performed in 20-plus productions throughout his career, his most recent performance in the role of Benjy Stone in “My Favorite Year” at Fort Lewis. Palma wants to thank all of his mentors, friends and family for supporting him through the years and looks forward to being a part of this concert.

The community is in for a real treat, so make plans now to attend the spring concert of the Pagosa Springs Girls Choir and Sisters in Song on Thursday, May 9, at 7 p.m. at Community United Methodist Church. Admission is free, but your donations will be gratefully accepted.

