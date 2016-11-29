Pagosa Springs Girls Choir Concert, ‘Sing with the Angels,’ to feature local musicians

- News
By Linda Parker
Special to The PREVIEW
The Pagosa Springs Girls Choir (PSGC) will be presenting traditional holiday choral music at its concert on Dec. 6.
This concert, titled “Sing with the Angels,” will be held at 7 p.m. at the Community United Methodist Church and will feature several Pagosa musicians. Darcy DeGuise and Jeanette Hill will sing some Christmas favorites before performing a song with the PSGC.
DeGuise and Hill serve as vocal coaches for the PSGC. Each Monday during rehearsal time, each of the coaches takes one of the girls individually and teaches a mini-voice lesson.
“Our vocal coaches began with us last year and they have made a huge difference in the girls’ confidence as well as their vocal techniques. To have one-on-one time is very valuable, as the girls have an opportunity to work on any vocal issues they have and to improve in all musical areas,” stated Linda Parker, director of the PSGC.
As one of the girls remarked, “It lets us hear how it’s really supposed to sound!”
These ladies are exceptional vocalists and musicians, and Pagosa is in for a treat to hear them.
“It is also a wonderful opportunity for the girls to hear and work with outstanding musicians. We are very privileged in Pagosa to have adults who have continued their musical performance and who are willing to share their talent with the Girls Choir,” Parker continued.
DeGuise started performing at the age of 13 as “Kim” in her high school’s production of “Bye, Bye Birdie!” At that point, she was hooked and began taking voice lessons to improve her instrument.
She decided to major in vocal performance and English literature as her parents wanted her to have something to fall back on should music not suffice in paying the bills. After graduating college with a bachelor’s of art and bachelor’s in music from Ohio University, she apprenticed as a young artist with Cincinnati Opera.
During her three-year tenure, DeGuise was a lead chorister for the mezzo soprano/alto section of the opera’s chorus and she also understudied as Cherubino in “The Marriage of Figaro” and Amneris in “Aida.” After leaving the opera company, DeGuise returned to college, working toward and receiving a master’s degree in secondary education.
Now a high school English teacher, DeGuise fills what little free time she has when she isn’t teaching with cross-country and downhill skiing, cooking, gardening, renovating her 75-year-old home and performing whenever she has the notion.
Two years ago, she began coaching singers within the PSGC. This group of young, impressionable girls are a true delight to work with and DeGuise has found a niche where she can aide in the development of their beautiful instruments. She is honored to have this opportunity to work with the talented, young ladies of the PSGC under the direction of Parker.
Hill holds the degrees bachelor of music education (voice) and master of music (vocal conducting). She taught for 12 years in the music department at John Brown University, a private university in Northwest Arkansas, instructing in private voice, class voice, visual and aural arts (team-taught), music appreciation, lyric diction, choral techniques, vocal pedagogy, vocal literature, and University Women’s Chorus.
While with JBU, she also designed and built period costumes for numerous musical and dramatic productions, including “Gianni Schicchi,” “The Marriage of Figaro,” “The Magic Flute” and “A Man for All Seasons.” For four years, she directed and produced the Opera and Music Theatre at JBU, mounting several scenes programs, the musical “You’re a Good Man, Charlie Brown,” and the American opera “Amahl and the Night Visitors.”
In addition to an ongoing private voice studio for most of the years between 1993 and 2006, Hill taught public school music, choirs and drama (K-12), for a combined total of five years. She has served several churches as choir director for a total of 10 years, and has directed community choir and drama productions.
She has performed lead and supporting mezzo roles in college opera productions (Dinah in “Trouble in Tahiti,” La Principessa in “Suor Angelica,” Miss Todd in “The Old Maid and the Thief, Annina in “La Traviata, and Mother in “Hansel and Gretel”). She sang professionally as a member of the chorus in Tulsa Opera’s productions of “La Boheme,” “The Merry Widow” and “Eugene Onegin.”
Hill is thoroughly enjoying her coaching with the PSGC, and is looking forward to the upcoming Christmas Concert on Dec. 6, which will feature the Christmas lullaby she composed last summer for the group.
So, dig out your favorite Christmas sweater, your Santa hat, get your jingle bells jingling and make plans to attend this wonderful concert of holiday music. Come spend an evening listening to the angelic voices of the PSGC and allow us the privilege of sharing this beautiful season with you.
Admission to the concert is free, but your donations will be gratefully accepted. You can also do a little Christmas shopping at the concert, as Rocky Mountain Chocolate candy bars will be available to purchase along with some special stocking stuffers. Additionally, the CD that features the PSGC, “Christmas in My Hometown,” has been released and will be available for purchase. We hope to see you there.
