Pagosa Springs Girls Choir concert, ‘Jingle All the Way,’ to feature local soprano

By Linda Parker
Special to The PREVIEW
The Pagosa Springs Girls Choir (PSGC) will be presenting traditional holiday choral music at its concert on Dec. 7.
The concert, titled “Jingle All the Way,” will be held at 7 p.m. at the Community Methodist Church and will feature a well-known Pagosa musician. Rachel Hellwege-Vaughan will sing some Christmas favorites before performing a song with the PSGC.
Additionally, the audience will be invited to participate in the concert with the annual sing-along.
Hellwege-Vaughan grew up in St. Louis, Mo., and was introduced to music by her mother, who trained her from a young age to sing in a trio at her church. Hellwege-Vaughan also sang in her high school ensemble and choir and, as an adult, became a member of the St. Louis Metro Singers.
Since moving to Pagosa Springs, Hellwege-Vaughan has become well known in the Pagosa music community. She is a consistent member of the Pagosa Springs Community Choir and Jazz Ensemble. She is also a member of the Sisters in Song, the women’s group that sings with the Girls Choir each spring.
Additionally, she sings with the Worship Team at Pagosa Bible Church. Through her performance and love of Christian music, Hellwege-Vaughan uses her music to minister to others as singing allows her to share the gift God has given her. She looks forward to singing with the Girls Choir this Christmas season.
So, dig out your favorite Christmas sweater, your Santa hat, get your jingle bells jingling and make plans to attend this wonderful concert of holiday music. Come spend an evening listening to the angelic voices of the PSGC and allow us the privilege of sharing this beautiful season with you.
Admission to the concert is free, but your donations will be gratefully accepted. You can also do a little Christmas shopping at the concert, as Rocky Mountain Chocolate candy bars will be available to purchase along with some special stocking stuffers. We hope to see you there.
