Pagosa Springs Girls Choir Concert, ‘Christmas at the Movies,’ to feature local musicians

By Linda Parker

Special to The PREVIEW

The Pagosa Springs Girls Choir (PSGC) will be presenting traditional holiday choral music at its concert on Thursday, Dec. 5.

The concert, titled, “Christmas at the Movies,” will be held at 7 p.m. at the Community Methodist Church and will feature local musician Beth Filliowich.

Filliowich will perform some Christmas favorites before joining the PSGC to close the concert. Additionally, vocal coaches for the PSGC, Darcy DeGuise and Jeanette Hill, will offer their vocal brilliance with some of their favorite tunes. During the concert, the audience will be invited to get into the act with the annual sing-along.

“Providing different kinds of opportunities for the girls to work directly with professional musicians like Beth, gives them a greater awareness of the possibilities that exist in careers that involve the arts,” Linda Parker, director of the PSGC, said. “We never know when a spark will be created with a specific piece of music or something that is said during a rehearsal that can lead a person to a life of enjoyment in the arts. That is why we are so excited about having Beth join us for our Christmas concert this year.”

“Ancora Imparo!” or “I am still learning” was written by Michelangelo in 1562 and is one of Filliowich’s favorite quotes. This explains why Filliowich has continued her private studies to hone her singing and teaching skills after majoring in vocal performance at Indiana University’s School of Music.

Filliowich performs a broad range of music from American standards to opera and oratorio. Filliowich has had the pleasure of singing all but one of Gilbert and Sullivan’s heroines, as well as many musical theater roles, the many “inas” in opera. Despina, Zerlina and Pamina are in her repertoire. Filliowich has also sung the role of the Mother in Menotti’s “Amahl and the Night Visitors.” Filliowich is often a guest soloist at area churches and her sacred repertoire includes works by Bach, Handel, Haydn, Mozart, Schubert and Vivaldi.

Filliowich has years of experience as the soprano section leader for Fort Myers Symphonic Mastersingers in Fort Myers, Fla., and the First Presbyterian Church in Fort Myers and Naples, Fla. She is a member of the National Federation of Music Clubs and Mu Phi Epsilon, an international professional music fraternity. Some of Filliowich’s community involvement includes performing for area fundraiser events for local churches and scholarships for students participating in 4-H and equine camps. Filliowich often performs recitals and maintains a private teaching studio.

So, dig out your favorite Hallmark Christmas sweater, your Santa hat, get your jingle bells jingling and make plans to attend this wonderful concert of holiday music. Come spend an evening listening to the angelic voices of the PSGC and allow us the privilege of sharing this beautiful season with you. Admission to the concert is free, but your donations will be gratefully accepted. We hope to see you there.

Follow these topics: Arts & Entertainment, Concert, Holiday Events, Music, Top Stories