Pagosa Springs Girls’ Choir announces Dec. 6 concert

By Linda Parker
Special to The PREVIEW
Christmas angels are perhaps the most popular form of angels that are used in celebrations, symbolizing innocence, purity, peace and love. Some believe angels to be messengers. Others believe them to provide protection, look after us and comfort us in times of distress.
In the annual holiday concert by the Pagosa Springs Girls Choir (PSGC), our Christmas angels are the 14 young ladies who make up the PSGC and who will provide the Pagosa community with a beautiful holiday program for this glorious Christmas season.
The PSGC will be in concert presenting “Sing with the Angels” at 7 p.m. on Dec. 6. The concert will be held at Community United Methodist Church.
Along with the PSGC, the concert will feature Darcy DeGuise and Jeanette Hill, vocal coaches for the choir. Both women are professional musicians who provide voice lessons during the choir’s rehearsal time to each of the girls. Members of the Quodlibet Handbell Choir, of Community United Methodist Church, directed by Berkey Branch, and violinist Heidi Tanner will also participate in the program.
The PSGC is an auditioned choir of girls from grades 5-8. While most of the girls attend public school, some of the singers are home-schooled.
The choir is in its fourth year of existence and PSGC Director Linda Parker said, “It is thrilling to watch these girls grow and to perform. There are many very talented young artists in Pagosa who need an opportunity to perform, and we appreciate how this community has been so supportive of their efforts. The girls have worked very hard in preparing their holiday music and they are eager to wow their Pagosa audience again this year.”
Listeners are in for a treat when they hear these talented young ladies perform. Please make plans now to attend the “Sing with the Angels” concert on Dec. 6. Admission to the concert is free, but donations will be gratefully accepted.
