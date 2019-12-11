Pagosa Springs fills 2,634 boxes of love

By Linda George

Special to The PREVIEW

Together we filled 2,634 red and green boxes of love and hope for Operation Christmas Child (OCC), the world’s largest Christmas project.

The generosity of this small town will bless needy children in Ghana, South Africa and Mexico this year. Our simple gifts packed to the brim with toothbrushes, soap, pencils, toys, stuffed animals, personal notes and pictures will change the lives of children this Christmas.

A huge thank you goes to 14 business owners, 21 churches and five local youth clubs that participated this year. The OCC drop-off center kept busy with 37 hardworking volunteers greeting donors, receiving boxes, packing cartons and filling every empty box available.

We loaded up a 20-foot truck donated by a local storage company to capacity and headed to Denver in preparation for outgoing flights.

As the team leader for Archuleta County, I’d like to thank every person that gave valuable time, money and personal touches to 2,634 boxes of love. Your gifts will provide hope and show children around the world that Pagosa cares.

