Pagosa Springs Elementary School Accelerated Reader winners

Photo courtesy Kendra Bridges

Pagosa Springs Elementary School congratulates second quarter Accelerated Reader winners. Each student received a new book and bookmark as well as a certificate award for their hard work as super readers. When readers open a book, they open up their minds. Back row, left to right, are: Carrington Smith, Elisa King, Lance Anderson, Hayden Sistrunk, Rylan Ash, Bella Jackson, Tucker Taylor and Brycen Coen. Front row, left to right, are: Jaxon Sherman, Lilly Buchner, Aiden Barber, Summer Goudie, Ireland Head, Quincy Perea, Ahrianna Martinez, Weston Sweet and Bixby Hyman.

Email, RSS Follow

By Pagosa Springs SUN Online
This story was posted on February 9, 2020.