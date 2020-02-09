Pagosa Springs Elementary School Accelerated Reader winners

- News
Pagosa Springs Elementary School congratulates second quarter Accelerated Reader winners. Each student received a new book and bookmark as well as a certificate award for their hard work as super readers. When readers open a book, they open up their minds. Back row, left to right, are: Carrington Smith, Elisa King, Lance Anderson, Hayden Sistrunk, Rylan Ash, Bella Jackson, Tucker Taylor and Brycen Coen. Front row, left to right, are: Jaxon Sherman, Lilly Buchner, Aiden Barber, Summer Goudie, Ireland Head, Quincy Perea, Ahrianna Martinez, Weston Sweet and Bixby Hyman.
