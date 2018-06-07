- News
- Obituaries
- Opinion
- Sports
- Outdoors
- Arts & Entertainment
- Lifestyle
- Photo and Video
Anika Thomas lifts Chloe Crabb as the pair perform a duet choreographed by Thomas for Crabb’s dancing debut at the Pagosa Springs Dance Academy’s third annual dance recital. This was Crabb’s first year with Pagosa Springs Dance Academy. She inspired the audience and moved many to tears during her performance by reminding us that there are no limits to self-expression.
Follow these topics: Arts & Entertainment, Dance, News, Top Stories