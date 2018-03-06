Pagosa Springs creates new little league program

- News
- Obituaries
- Opinion
- Sports
- Outdoors
- Arts & Entertainment
- Lifestyle
- Photo and Video
By Mark Day
Special to The SUN
Members of the Pagosa Springs community will now have the opportunity to be a part of the world’s largest youth sports organization as Pagosa Springs Little League has officially announced the launch of a little league program, offering a variety of diversions for youth baseball, from beginners to more experienced players.
The program is currently open for online registration via www.pagosaspringslittleleague.com.
For those looking to join as a player or volunteer with the Pagosa Springs Little League, here are the details on this year’s upcoming registration:
• How to register — Registration is online at www.pagosaspringslittleleague.com.
• How to volunteer — Send email request to pagosaspringslittleleague@gmail.com.
• How to donate — Pagosa Springs Little League is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization and relies on support from the community to make this program available to our youth. Please email pagosaspringslittleleague@gmail.com.
As a part of chartering with little league baseball, Pagosa Springs Little League will receive all of the benefits of being a little league affiliated program, including:
• Opportunity to participate in the little league national tournament.
• Access to Little League University, little league’s online training and education resource.
• Brand recognition with the world’s largest organized youth sports program.
• Service and support from little league international, regional and district staff members.
Follow these topics: Baseball, Sports, Top Stories, Updates