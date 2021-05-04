Pagosa Springs’ company sells Durango’s historic Strater Hotel

The hotel takes its guests back to a time in history where cowboys rode down Durango’s Main Avenue and the railroad was still used to transport goods to neighboring mining towns. Adored by tourists and locals, many people enjoy having a great meal and listening to live music at The Office Spiritorium, The Mahogany Grille or the Diamond Belle Saloon and participating in some of the many events hosted at this historic hotel.

New owner, Ross Garrett, considers Durango his second home and has always wanted to own a part of its history.

“We don’t want to change anything. In my view, this place can’t be more perfect. It’s the real stuff, and I know how important this place is to Durango,” said Garrett.

While Garrett has multiple businesses and investment properties throughout the U.S., he has trusted John Gillam of EXIT Realty Home & Ranch brokers to assist with his acquisitions in southwest Colorado for several years. While the Strater Hotel was not on the market, Barker said he would entertain an offer, and based on Gillam’s approach and experience.

