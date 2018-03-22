Pagosa Springs Community Garden accepting new members for empty plots

By Ethan Proud and Leslie Wustrack

Special to The PREVIEW

The Pagosa Springs Community Garden saw a resurgence in 2017 thanks to donations from local businesses, sponsors and the commitment of old and new members. Raised beds, a gown water pump, a freshly-painted tool shed and a new fence were​​ ​installed, resulting in a beautiful space that continues community-building and yielded organic produce.

The decade-old garden, located on 5th Street on the San Juan River downtown, is an inviting place to dig in the dirt. The garden is open 24 hours a day, seven days a week, to the public. It features a comfortable bench for passersby to sit and enjoy a few moments of peaceful introspection.

On most summer days, a member of the garden can be found behind a row of tomatoes or squash and would be more than happy to show you around or answer questions. The garden is “home” to many experts who will share their experiences to ensure your foray into high mountain gardening will be as successful as the season allows. Last year’s gardeners enjoyed a bountiful harvest of tomatoes, squash, lettuces, potatoes, peppers and countless herbs.

For the 2018 season, the Pagosa Springs Community Garden is accepting new members for empty garden plots. To reserve a spot and for more information, email PagosaSpringsCommunityGarden@gmail.com. The garden does have rules, but the most important rule is to have fun and get to know your neighbors.

As ​a nine-plus-year​ ​garden member, Keith Jones states, “The community garden is to build community and simply enjoy.”

Please join us in continuing this important Pagosa Springs community tradition.

Follow these topics: Gardening, Lifestyle