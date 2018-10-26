Pagosa Springs Community Concert Band to present fall concert Saturday

- News
By Larry Baisdon
Special to The PREVIEW
The Pagosa Community Band will be on stage Saturday night, Oct. 27, in the high school auditorium. The fall concert will begin at 7 p.m. and it will feature several excellent selections for wind band.
Conductors Larry Elginer and Malinda Burnett have selected some old standard compositions for band such as “Valdres,” a Norwegian concert march, and “English Folk Song Suite,” one of Ralph Vaughn Williams’ earliest and most famous pieces for wind band. We also have some more contemporary offerings, such as “Fate of the Gods” and “In the Valley of the Sun,” a piece dedicated to the Sun City, Ariz., Concert Band.
That’s not everything on the program, so you will just have to come to the concert to get “the rest of the story.”
This is undoubtedly the most ambitious program our band has played to date and we are excited about presenting it to our community. You don’t want to miss it.
We would be remiss if we didn’t mention the fact that we are always looking for more players. If you play a brass, woodwind, percussion or string instrument and really love playing, we want you join us on our next concert. That concert will be Band-O-Rama, in April, with the specific date still to be determined. We will announce the beginning of rehearsals in The Pagosa Springs SUN.
So, be sure to be here Saturday for an evening of quality music.
