Pagosa Springs Community Band’s annual patriotic concert

PREVIEW photos/Chris Mannara

Scene … at the Pagosa Springs Community Band’s annual patriotic concert on the back lawn of The Springs Resort. No Fourth of July holiday is complete without a dose of John Philip Sousa. This year, the Pagosa Springs Community Band played several of Sousa’s marches including a rendition of Sousa’s “The Stars and Stripes Forever.”

This story was posted on July 12, 2018.